New long-haul flight set to fly into Wellcamp Airport soon

The Boeing 777-9X aircraft, with the Boeing 777-8X in the background.

A NEW Boeing 777 service could soon be operating from Toowoomba Wellcamp Airport.

Speaking on Sky News Australia last night Wellcamp Airport boss John Wagner teased the new flight.

"We can take 747s, A380s and soon to be 777s actually in the not too distant future," Mr Wagner told host Paul Murray.

"We see us being a national logistics and freight hub and that will just create more work for Toowoomba."

The Boeing 777 is a long-haul plane usually used for international flights from Australia.

When asked by The Chronicle what this service would entail, Mr Wagner remained tight-lipped.

It's believed the service won't be a passenger flight.