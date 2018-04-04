Menu
A new high security cell block at the Southern Queensland Correctional Centre at Gatton which officiallly opened on Wednesday. Photo: Geoff Egan/ The Queensland Times
Crime

New Lockyer Valley privately-run women's prison faces heat

Tom Gillespie
by
24th Sep 2018 3:44 PM
A NEW privately-run women's prison in the Lockyer Valley is facing a backlash from sections of the community through a petition.

The petition, endorsed by Greens MP Michael Berkman, slammed the State Government's appointment of multi-national correctional services company Serco as the manager of the new prison in Gatton.

The Southern Queensland Correctional Centre was previously a men's prison before July, when Corrective Services Minister Mark Ryan announced the government would convert it.

The government had flagged a potential change through a tender at the state of the year, which was reported in The Chronicle.

Having racked up more than 350 signatures, the petition wants Labor to be returned to public operation and cease further prison expansions.

"Queensland residents draw to the attention of the House the State Government's unprecedented and disappointing decision to open a new private women's prison in Queensland," the petition said.

"This is the first time in Queensland's history that women are being imprisoned in a privately-operated prison and adds over 300 cells for women across the State.

"Your petitioners, therefore, request the House to commit to a moratorium on prison expansion in Queensland (including a commitment to stop all current or planned construction of new cells and new prisons)."

Fairfax reported in August that Serco was shopping its new prison to female inmates at the Wacol centre, based on comments from a prison advocacy group.

To sign the petition, click here.

Toowoomba Chronicle

