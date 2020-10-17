New Lockyer gift card scheme to boost economy this Christmas

Lockyer Valley gift cards will be circulated at events this year to help boost local business (file image).

Lockyer Valley gift cards will be circulated at events this year to help boost local business (file image).

GIFT cards only valid at Lockyer Valley businesses will be used to boost the local economy, and as prizes at this year’s Christmas festivities.

In its 2020-2021 budget, Lockyer Valley regional council had allocated $5000 to assist the Lockyer Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and on Wednesday decided to allocate $2500 to the project.

Councillor Chris Wilson, who heads the finance portfolio, said it was about getting the gift cards in circulation for the Christmas period.

The shop local campaign will be open to all businesses this year, not just those who are members of the Chamber of Commerce.

“The idea is to get as many of these vouchers as possible circulating at Christmas,” Cr Wilson said.

“As a secondary platform we looked at trying to give some out as prizes at the Christmas carnivals as well … which will assist local businesses,”

At present, there are 44 businesses in the Lockyer Valley who are set up to receive gift cards.

The Lockyer Valley gift cards were launched by the chamber last year.

Cr Wilson said the cards could also be used at council’s upcoming Drought Expo as lucky door prizes and giveaways.