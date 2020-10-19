New location to bolster sales at charity shop

The Ipswich Community Care Fund Inc shop will move to a larger spot at the front of the Kruger Shopping Village, Redbank Plains.

A CHANGE of location could help an Ipswich charity shop revamp its customer-base and draw new shoppers.

After 15 years, the Ipswich Community Care Fund Inc shop will move from a small fit-out within Kruger Shopping Village, Redbank Plains to a larger spot at the front of the complex.

ICCF president Joy White said the move could help the charity attract more funds.

“We’re still in the shopping centre, just out the front,” Ms White said.

“I’m hoping we’ll get more customers because it’s in a better spot.”

The old shop was smaller and the lack of space meant Ms White and the other volunteers needed to lug shelving out the front of the store each morning after opening.

“Every morning, we need to bring everything out onto the footpath and then, in the afternoon, we have to put it all back,” Ms White said.

“None of us are really young and we’re all volunteers – so it’s been really arduous having to pull it all in and out.”

The new shop is about 1.5 times the size of the original and is a more workable shape.

“We’ll still take a few things out to attract shoppers,” Ms White said.

Despite the potential benefits, the move was not sought by the charity.

“We hadn’t really thought about it; I think the (centre management) wanted our (old) shop for something else and they’ve offered us this one and it’s quite a nice shop,” Ms White said.

“We have been hidden in the corner – and so now, when you drive in, you’ll see us straight away.”

The ICCF charity shop, which stocks second-hand books, clothes and bric-a-brac, will open at its new location on Monday, October 26.

To offer donations, bring goods (excluding furniture) to the store.

The ICCF charity aims to support Ipswich residents in need.

