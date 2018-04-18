New live music, cocktail bar for Ipswich CBD

A NEW bar is opening in Ipswich.

Cocktails, art, live music and events will characterise Banshee Bar and Art Space where recycled bus seats will be the chairs and the walls will be covered in colour.

Ipswich artist and musician duo Ken Weaver and Nina Florence are the team behind the new business, along with Nina's brother Tom Douglas-Powell.

The owners have applied for a liquor licence covering the space on Brisbane St which will replace the previous bridal business.

Brides Two Be closed after a fire broke out only weeks after the store opened.

It has been vacant since.

Mr Weaver said he and Ms Florence had been hard at work renovating the space including installing a bar and a custom-built stage.

Ipswich business Brides Two Be was destroyed by fire in April 2017. Rob Williams

"We've probably got another six weeks of work go still," Mr Weaver, guitarist in the band Tiger Street, said.

"We wanted to be a little different. We're putting in a special wall to keep the sound inside and be respectful to our neighbours and we have a few unusual things inside."

While Banshee Bar will be open for those who just want a drink after work, it will also be a hub for live music and visual art.

A new bar is opening in Ipswich. Helen Spelitis

Ms Florence, a sculptress who worked as the booking agent for the Coronation Hotel for years, said an exhibition showcasing an artist, or group of artists, would feature each month.

"It's very exciting," Ms Florence said.

"The art exhibition each month will be open to everybody; emerging, established, local, non-local artists.

"For me, Ipswich needs cultural development. We need art - in music and in visual.

"I'm always thirsty for it here and it would be nice if people didn't have to travel to get it," she said.

Once the licence is approved and the renovations finished, Mr Weaver and his fiancé Ms Florence will be ready to open the doors.

They're hoping for a grand opening in late May.