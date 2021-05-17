New Lions stadium to adjoin $100m ‘sport, leisure hub’

Render of the $100 million sport and leisure hospitality precinct, which will adjoin the new Brighton Homes Arena.

Render of the $100 million sport and leisure hospitality precinct, which will adjoin the new Brighton Homes Arena.

CONSTRUCTION on the new home of the Brisbane Lions in the heart of Springfield has started and it is set to adjoin a planned $100 million sport and leisure hospitality hub in the rapidly growing community.

The Brighton Homes Arena will be the new home base of the Lions’ AFLW team, which is fresh from winning its first premiership last month.

The club’s $70 million training and administration facility, formerly called the The Reserve Community Arena, will include a high-performance training and support centre for both the men’s and women’s teams.

Sod turning of the Brighton Homes Arena in Springfield on Monday.

Construction is expected to be completed by September next year.

It was supposed to start in March last year and finished in time for the 2022 season but delays experienced during COVID-19 forced works back.

Fit for purpose works were completed mid last year and the site, located on the Springfield Greenbank Arterial, has sat dormant until now.

It will be the first facility in Australia to provide elite training for both professional men’s and women’s Aussie rules teams and feature an indoor training space, gym, pool and childcare centre.



The arena will be built by Hutchinson Builders and Queensland home building company Brighton secured the naming rights after two years as an official partner of the Lions.

It has been in planning and development for a decade with all levels of government contributing funding to the project, including Ipswich City Council ($20 million), the state government ($18 million), the federal government ($15 million) and the AFL and the Lions ($10 million).

The council will own the arena with the build slated to create about 190 construction jobs.

LOCAL NEWS: New 154-place child care centre approved in boom area

Recreational facilities which form part of the community hub will be open all-year round with an administration centre and an auditorium also planned.



“To have the one home for all our players, coaches, support and administration staff will be a huge boost for the club,” Lions Chairman Andrew Wellington said.

“For our premiership winning AFLW players to finally have a dedicated home ground and training base they can call their own is fantastic.

“We have been talking about it and planning for it for a long time, but to see construction commence makes it very real and is very exciting.”



Sport Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said he was excited for the first bounce in the 10,000-seat boutique stadium with Queensland recording “phenomenal growth” in the number of girls and young women playing Aussie rules.

“Right now, 42 per cent of AFL players in Queensland are female, up by an impressive 331 per cent in just seven years,” he said.

“The Palaszczuk Government and the AFL have partnered on an $8 million, three-year Grand Final Infrastructure Legacy Fund to upgrade playing ovals and female friendly change-rooms across the state.

The site of the new Brisbane Lions stadium in Springfield in April.

“We hope the (fund) will deliver a new generation of elite female AFLW players to train and play here under lights at Springfield Central.”

The stadium will be used for AFLQ community programs, NEAFL and representative matches and also be the new home of the Hyundai Help for Kids Academy.



“This project will have a transformative impact upon our club’s ability to stage AFL women’s matches in a manner expected by our Queensland supporters,” Brisbane Lions CEO Greg Swann said.

“It will also improve development pathways for junior footballers from across southern Queensland and help our AFL and AFLW athletes to reach their full potential.”

Springfield City Group Deputy Chairman Bob Sharpless, himself a former Lions chairman, said the developer also contributed funds to the arena.

Construction of the facility comes after SCG recently finished the formal process to identify a new development partner to spearhead a new $100 million sport and leisure hospitality precinct adjoining the arena.

Mr Sharpless said a range of potential operators and investment and development partners had expressed interest in working with SCG to develop the precinct, which will be near Springfield Central station and the Orion shopping centre.

The first stage of the 10-hectare hospitality hub will include facilities to support game days such as a four or five star hotel, a boutique brewery, a licensed community club and a marketplace with cafes and restaurants.

READ MORE: The projects crucial for Ipswich’s future

The successful partner is expected to be announced later this year and construction of the precinct is due to begin once design and planning approval is finalised next year.

“We are extremely excited to see our long-term vision for a master planned sporting stadium precinct adjacent to the train station come to life,” Mr Sharpless said.

“The benefit this facility will bring to our community will be substantial and I know our residents are looking forward to it being open.

“Despite the global impact on the hospitality industry caused by COVID-19, there has been an exceptionally strong level of interest and confidence in this exciting development because of its great location, and the phenomenal growth being experienced in Springfield City.”

Ipswich Mayor Teresa Harding said it was a proud day for the city.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the reigning ALFW premiers to the city of Ipswich, and their male colleagues, as the first major football code to call our community home,” she said.

“On top of seating for 10,000, the new complex will feature additional parking, a swimming pool, community and education spaces, a cafe, and importantly, community football fields to help inspire the next generation’s Emma Zielke or Dayne Zorko.”

DON’T MISS OUT: Activate your bonus for big rewards

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.