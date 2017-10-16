New life for Jason in time for Christmas appeal

Jason Borys was only 33 when he was spending most of his time lying in bed, unable to get around freely or leave the house due to Cerebral Palsy and spastic quadriplegia.

Jason Borys was only 33 when he was spending most of his time lying in bed, unable to get around freely or leave the house due to Cerebral Palsy and spastic quadriplegia. Colin Bushell

CONFINEMENT to an aged care facility was a very real reality for a young Boonah man in the prime of his life.

Jason Borys was only 33 when he was spending most of his time lying in bed, unable to get around freely or leave the house due to Cerebral Palsy and spastic quadriplegia.

His warm smile and bubbly personality says otherwise now as the Youngcare annual Christmas appeal poster boy's life has changed.

Jason received some government funding for a specialised wheelchair when the pain became too much, but it was not enough to cover the cost. A Youngcare At Home Care Grant filled the gap.

The wheelchair has plenty of tilt space, recline and leg rest elevation allowing him to rest when out and about, but at $20,000 this was not something his Mum, who cares for him, could afford on her own.

"Down the track I probably would have ended up in aged care if I didn't receive the Youngcare grant," Jason said.

"It might seem like a little thing to some, but it's changed my life. The new chair allows me to do the simple things you take for granted, until you can't do them anymore."

Youngcare CEO Anthony Ryan said there were hundreds of thousands of young people with high care needs just like Jason who were unable to live the young lives they deserved.

"Of the 195 grant applications we received in the past financial year, there were still 33% of applications left unfunded, leaving too many young people at risk of having to enter inappropriate housing," he said.

"This Christmas, Youngcare is committed to making a real difference, to start filling the massive gap we have in this country around age-appropriate housing for young people with high care needs.

Using his new wheels, Jason can hang out with friends, continue studying Psychology at the University of Southern Queensland, and give back to his community, volunteering with his assistance dog, Archie, at the local aged care home.

Jason is looking forward to enjoying all of the family festivities this Christmas and is calling for the support of all Australians to help more young people with high care needs live the young lives they deserve.

To donate to the Youngcare Christmas Appeal and go to: www.youngcare.com.au/donate/ycchristmas