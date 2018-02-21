New library strategy boosts residents' book borrowing rate

The council says the same number of books are available for borrowing, but fewer are on display.

David Nielsen

THE Ipswich City Council has about 136,000 items in its collection, with 23% on loan at any time.

With the council's new 'Market Place' strategy, about 80% of items are on loan and available for people to order for collection at their closest library.

The Market Place involves a retail-type display of books regularly refreshed and targeted to residents.

The front cover of books are displayed in a small section for residents to browse and borrow.

Using data, council employees also spend their time weeding out books not often read by library patrons and rotate the books on display.

The $5 million Springfield Central Library is on target for a July opening.