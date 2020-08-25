Menu
View of new civic plaza as part of Ipswich CBD redevelopment from under construction council administration building.
News

New library and civic space reach major milestones

Paige Ashby
25th Aug 2020 5:00 AM
THE fit out of the city’s new library is about to begin after the building reached the practical completion stage last week.

Division 3 councillor and chair of council’s Ipswich Central Redevelopment Committee Marnie Doyle said it was an exciting milestone for the project.

“Our library team is working incredibly hard to prepare the library and have all the shelves filled with our books and the plan is that it will open in November,” she said.

“A major piece of the work is IT, making sure our systems are up and running and ensuring that it will be a seamless move, particularly for residents.”

She said the new civic space was almost at the same stage with the final clean and sealing of pavers underway.

Update on Ipswich CBD redevelopment.
“The gardens are just about complete, so it’s really just cleaning up the space so it will open in line with the library,” she said.

“There are still some public art pieces that need to be completed, but again, we’re looking for an opening in November.”

While construction is making progress, Cr Doyle said there was also work being done to review the security of the area.

“There will be some exciting announcements coming soon about some strategies that we’re going to put in place and obviously, leveraging off our Safe City Camera facility that we already have up and running,” she said.

Update on Ipswich CBD redevelopment.
“We understand and absolutely recognise that a key part of the success of Nicholas St is our residents feeling safe and visitors to Nicholas St feel safe.”

Residents have also been taking part in councils call out for naming suggestions for the new places and spaces within the redeveloped area.

“We have received great response to our call out to the community to help us name those spaces,” Cr Doyle said.

“The Bottle Alley is one, I guess, that has been a little bit controversial.

“Residents haven’t really been aware that that never was officially named, It was just always known amongst locals as Bottle Alley

“People were very concerned that it would lose its identity as Bottle Alley, but just assuring residents that if there is no appetite amongst residents to rename it, Bottle Alley the name will proceed.”

