New legal firm finds place in former CBD bar

FIRM FOCUS: Matthew Tyrrell and David Millwater have started Millwater Tyrell Law in the Ipswich CBD. Cordell Richardson

TWO well known local lawyers have promised to conduct business differently after opening their doors at a former watering hole.

Millwater Tyrrell Law opened its doors in Brisbane St, in the historic Settlers Inn that previously housed Charlie's Bar and Grill and Dusty's before it.

Partners David Millwater and Matthew Tyrrell are familiar faces on the Ipswich and Springfield legal scene.

Mr Tyrrell was born and bred locally and has worked professionally in the area, primarily in commercial law, for close to a decade and Mr Millwater is an expert family lawyer who started his career in Ipswich in 2001.

Their firm's launch will offer them the chance to operate differently to a conventional practice.

"We do not charge initial consultation fees for any legal matter," Mr Millwater said.

"We think legal advice should be the same as any other tradesperson or professional, meaning we talk to our clients, find out exactly what their legal matter involves, give them some advice and an upfront cost estimate before charging any fee. It seems like the right way to do business."

Both knew if the situation were reversed, they would want someone representing them to be focused solely on the legal matter rather than the bill.

Mr Tyrrell said the concept was not revolutionary but it formed a cornerstone of their mission to be open and transparent with clients from the start, which wasn't always common in professional services.

"Normally, people just charge an hourly rate, it's taking it in a little bit of a different direction," he said.

"You might pay a couple of hundred dollars and see someone and maybe walk away feeling like you're not in a better position."

They decided on the premises after a walk through the building and hoping it can be an important piece in the CBD's rejuvenation.

The firm occupies the upper level of the building with an office and entry on street level.

"It's the whole heritage feel. I think it fits what we want in terms of our chambers. I think there's potential now (in the CBD) at this point in time," Mr Millwater said.

"The mall will take some time but even before then I can see there is a lot of life that can be brought into this area."

An official opening of the firm is expected to be held in early October.

The two lawyers said their passion for what they do drives them on, with Mr Millwater helping people navigate through some of the most difficult moments in their life and Mr Tyrrell assisting businesses remove any red tape holding them back.

"They're obviously doing the hard work but you feel like you're growing with them in terms of seeing where they go," Mr Tyrrell said.