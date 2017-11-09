Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Business

COMING SOON: Four new retailers for Ipswich shopping centre

by Carly Morrissey

REDBANK Plains Town Square is nearly full with four new retailers taking spaces and one expanding this year.

A new F45 training factility is taking a 200sqm retail space beside the Pig 'n' Whistle and Rackley Swim School will open their new indoor pool early next year beside Anytime Fitness.

F45 opened in Ispwich Central two months ago, read the story here.

Redbank Town Square, Redbank Plains.
Redbank Town Square, Redbank Plains. David Nielsen

Anytime Fitness has also committed to expanding the gym before the end of the year.

A new fresh fruit market and new cafe/restaurant have also signed leases and are expected to open this year.

The only shop left is a 150sqm space that fronts Redbank Plains Rd near the medical centre.

Leasing manager Andrew Watson said the Town Square was looking for service providers such as medical or office uses to lease the space.

The new retailers will be joining the likes of Coles, Woolworths, Aldi and Target.

Topics:  ipswich business redbank plains town square shopping

Ipswich Queensland Times

The best FREE Christmas events in Brisbane

CHRISTMAS time is tough on the hip pocket, there is no doubt about that.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

What's on the big stage in Brisbane this summer

IT'S loud, it’s crowded and the energy is unlike anything else. Welcome back to the summer festival season.

MAP: 10 Ipswich suburbs, 10 jobs available these holidays

MAP: 10 Ipswich suburbs, 10 jobs available these holidays

Businesses are already adverting casual jobs ahead of the silly season

The billion-dollar impact of New Acland being refused

New Hope has released a report detailing the economic cost if New Acland mine is not expanded.

How many jobs will be lost if mine expansion does not happen

Prawns to soar past $50 a kilo by Christmas

Prawns prices are set to soar this festive season. Picture: Alex Coppel.

Prices may push beloved staple off the festive table.

QLD VOTES: Everything Ipswich residents need to know

ballot box vote,vector

Candidates, where and how to vote, plus the latest election news

Local Partners