COMING SOON: Four new retailers for Ipswich shopping centre

REDBANK Plains Town Square is nearly full with four new retailers taking spaces and one expanding this year.

A new F45 training factility is taking a 200sqm retail space beside the Pig 'n' Whistle and Rackley Swim School will open their new indoor pool early next year beside Anytime Fitness.

Redbank Town Square, Redbank Plains. David Nielsen

Anytime Fitness has also committed to expanding the gym before the end of the year.

A new fresh fruit market and new cafe/restaurant have also signed leases and are expected to open this year.

The only shop left is a 150sqm space that fronts Redbank Plains Rd near the medical centre.

Leasing manager Andrew Watson said the Town Square was looking for service providers such as medical or office uses to lease the space.

The new retailers will be joining the likes of Coles, Woolworths, Aldi and Target.