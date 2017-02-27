New leader at Springfield Anglican College

MOVING interstate for work can be hard, but Darren Pitt is excited about starting the next chapter in his education career right here in Ipswich.

Mr Pitt, along with his family, moved from South Australia to Queensland as he had accepted the job of principal at Springfield Anglican College.

Before moving to Adelaide roughly a decade ago, Mr Pitt lived and taught in the United Kingdom and worked in a number of schools in Kent as an English and history teacher. His educational career has also seen him gain a post-graduate Certificate in Education, a Bachelor of Arts with honours, and advanced Certificate in Management Studies and a Master of Education in Educational Leadership and Administration.

Mr Pitt was officially welcomed into his new role at a special mass in front of students, teachers, parents and local dignitaries where he was formally commissioned by the Archbishop of Brisbane, Dr Barry Kelly.

Addressing the crowd, Mr Pitt said he was thrilled to have the opportunity to lead the school.

"As a passionate educator, I am committed to helping each of our students flourish in every aspect of their lives," he said.

"I believe that every young person has limitless potential, and that it is my job to ensure the structures and opportunities exist for them to show us what they can do when they are at their very best.

"We are all aware that the world is changing, and the jobs and roles in society which future generations will take up are unknown to us. As educators our job, in order to give the best platform for students to succeed and flourish, is to provide them with the skills that they will need to navigate their futures: the development of character which means they will recognise opportunity, embrace change, be courageous, treat others well, and be positive advocates for justice and fairness.

"Our job is the nourishment of their brains and spirits so that they will have transferable skills and the resilience to manage setbacks and persevere, and an understanding of faith and a love of God so that they are humble and loyal servants."

Despite only being at the school for a few short weeks, Mr Pitt has big plans for the school and has called on the students to help him achieve his visions.

"In this role I will be striving for excellence," he said.

"Students, and I speak to you directly, excellence can and should be pursued by all of you in every aspect of your lives.

"Like all of you, I expect that I will experience hurdles and stumbling blocks in my commitment to providing you with a world class education. I know when I find an obstacle in my path I will have to demonstrate courage and resilience, and look to the comfort of God's words of promise.

"I am confident that our shared desire, that of the governing body, staff, students and families, is to make a positive contribution to the world. My commitment to you students, and the TSAC community, is an unswerving pursuit of excellence, and my challenge to you is to join me in that."

Since moving to the region, Mr Pitt said he was pleased to see the community welcome him with open arms.

"Even in these first few weeks, I have experienced the warmth, vibrancy and commitment to excellence in education which are its hallmarks," he said.

"I have been delighted by the strong sense of community and togetherness.

"But most of all I have been impressed by our vibrant, articulate and confident students.

"Highlights have included the conversations on bus or yard duty about what they love about the college, and other diverse subjects."

