New laws to protect koalas from mass clearing

Land at Deebing Heights will be cleared for development

NEW vegetation management laws have been brought in to protect koala populations in southeast Queensland that are under threat from development, car strikes, dog attack and diseases.

The new vegetation management laws were introduced at the same time as the Koala Expert Panel's final report and government response earlier this month.

It comes after koalas were under threat from a development application for 25ha of land at Deebing Heights to be cleared for 294 new homes.

Defence Housing Australia last September called for for public comment as the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act identified the koalas as threatened species if the development was to go ahead.

The $78 million Torhaven development at Deebing Heights is defence housing's first masterplanned community in the area and 100 homes will be set aside or defence force personnel and their families supporting the air force and army at Ipswich's Amberley base.

The clearing was determined a controlled action under the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act with the koala a listed threatened species and community.

The Department of Environment and Energy approved the application in January.

Minister for Environment Leeanne Enoch said the Government had accepted all six of the panel's recommendations in the report, titled Queensland Koala Expert Panel: A new direction for the conservation of koalas in Queensland. "This report sets the agenda for a comprehensive and cohesive approach to the management of our valuable koalas," Ms Enoch said.

"Our Strategy will deliver a multifaceted approach that combines the protection of koala habitat through the planning framework, together with actions to address the impact of other threats that are cumulatively driving declines in many populations.

"The Government will also establish a Koala Advisory Council, made up of representatives from state and local government, the community, NGOs and industry, to ensure coordination of the implementation of the Strategy."

Koala Expert Panel chairman Associate Professor Jonathan Rhodes said he was confident the panel had provided a set of recommendations that set a new direction for both policy and management approaches to koala conservation in Queensland.

"I would like to thank the Queensland Government and a wide range of other important stakeholders for being part of this inclusive process," he said.