Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Several weeks ago Ms Miller told the QT special legislation must be considered to deal with the council after it lodged a Supreme Court challenge.
Several weeks ago Ms Miller told the QT special legislation must be considered to deal with the council after it lodged a Supreme Court challenge. Rob Williams
Breaking

'New law the only way to stop councillors' pay': Miller

Hayden Johnson
by
9th Jul 2018 2:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A VINDICATED Jo-Ann Miller has thanked colleagues for taking her advice and rushing new laws to sack the "out of touch" Ipswich City Council.

Several weeks ago Ms Miller told the QT special legislation must be considered to deal with the council after it lodged a Supreme Court challenge.

"I'm very pleased that he and the cabinet have taken this onboard," she said.

"The stopper had to be put into the bottle.

"Without it, it was clear the council was going to use every legal avenue to keep their pay-packets in spite of what the local people want."

Ms Miller said residents told her enough was enough.

"They were acutely embarrassed at the shenanigans of what was going on in Ipswich," she said.

The Member for Bundamba said councillors were oblivious to the community's feeling.

"They were totally out of touch and they spent more time talking to each other than actually talking to those people who had elected them," she said.

"I'm pleased that the government has taken my advice and moved as quickly as possible because the ratepayers were paying for these legal actions."

Related Items

Show More
dismissal ipswich city council jo-ann miller
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    EXPLAINED: Why council's court challenge doesn't matter

    premium_icon EXPLAINED: Why council's court challenge doesn't matter

    Breaking The State Government has withdrawn its show-cause notice to avoid Ipswich ratepayers from footing the bill for an expansive and drawn-out legal process.

    • 9th Jul 2018 1:32 PM
    Thai rescue: How doctor chose which boys to save

    Thai rescue: How doctor chose which boys to save

    News AN AUSTRALIAN doctor’s triaging of 12 boys trapped in a cave in northern Thailand...

    'We're about to explode': Business boost from defence job

    premium_icon 'We're about to explode': Business boost from defence job

    Business LAND 400 sparks major business expansion, providing a boost in jobs

    CLASS FAILURE: We name Ipswich schools banning bad kids

    premium_icon CLASS FAILURE: We name Ipswich schools banning bad kids

    News How many students have been removed from your schools for being bad?

    Local Partners