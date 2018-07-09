'New law the only way to stop councillors' pay': Miller

Several weeks ago Ms Miller told the QT special legislation must be considered to deal with the council after it lodged a Supreme Court challenge.

Several weeks ago Ms Miller told the QT special legislation must be considered to deal with the council after it lodged a Supreme Court challenge. Rob Williams

A VINDICATED Jo-Ann Miller has thanked colleagues for taking her advice and rushing new laws to sack the "out of touch" Ipswich City Council.

Several weeks ago Ms Miller told the QT special legislation must be considered to deal with the council after it lodged a Supreme Court challenge.

"I'm very pleased that he and the cabinet have taken this onboard," she said.

"The stopper had to be put into the bottle.

"Without it, it was clear the council was going to use every legal avenue to keep their pay-packets in spite of what the local people want."

Ms Miller said residents told her enough was enough.

"They were acutely embarrassed at the shenanigans of what was going on in Ipswich," she said.

The Member for Bundamba said councillors were oblivious to the community's feeling.

"They were totally out of touch and they spent more time talking to each other than actually talking to those people who had elected them," she said.

"I'm pleased that the government has taken my advice and moved as quickly as possible because the ratepayers were paying for these legal actions."