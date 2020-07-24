New Laidley business steps back into 1950s era

FUN, hip and retro is how one might describe Laidley’s newest business.

It’s like a scene from a 1950s movie – a beauty parlour decorated in pictures and records from the era, but with the luxury of today’s modern services.

Addie May’s Beauty Parlour and Barber Shop is the latest business venture for Bec Johnston, who already owns another shop in Laidley.

She said her first business, Bec’s Beauty Bliss, was becoming “overcrowded” and she believed a spa environment and waxing services didn’t work without enough space.

“I decided the community needed something like this right now, something fun where they could come in, enjoy themselves and have a chat,” Bec said.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Bec was forced to shut her shop and take up work in the mines.

Addie May’s Beauty Parlour and Barber Shop’s Bec Johnston, Rimple Rimple and Kerry Ormsby. PHOTO: ALI KUCHEL

In her teens, Bec worked for Denise and Gary Morris, the former owners of Laidley’s Eagle Rock cafe.

It was her time at the cafe that inspired her 1950s passion and established her work ethic.

By opening a second business, Bec has been able to re-hire staff previously let go due to coronavirus restrictions.

“I’ve been able to rehire three of my original staff … I’m hiring about six staff all together,” she said.

Not only can you get waxes, or your lashes done, but blokes can visit Kerry Ormsby in the New Orleans Gentleman’s Lounge for cutthroat shaving and haircuts.

For the ladies, there’s the Hollywood Brow Bar, the Las Vegas Strip Wax Room and the Seattle Pedicure lounge.

Addie May’s Beauty Parlour and Barber Shop barber Kerry Ormsby. PHOTO: ALI KUCHEL

“We want the Hollywood old-style environment,” Bec said.

There’s also a wall covered in pictures dedicated to Laidley families from the 1950s.

Families and individuals have let Bec copy photos and hang them on the wall.

“I didn’t want to paint the wall, I wanted it to feel like you’ve stepped back in time,” she said.

And the name of the business? It’s inspired by Bec’s family.

“The name Annie May comes from my great grandmother Adeline May Anderson and I absolutely adored her,” Bec said.

“This is dedicated to her.”

