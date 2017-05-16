26°
Lifestyle

New koala ambulance a Godsend for saving wildlife

Joel Gould
| 16th May 2017 5:00 AM
SALVATION: Mayor Paul Pisasale presents the keys to a new wildlife ambulance to Ipswich Koala Protection Society's Maureen Hall so that more orphaned, sick and injured koalas will now be saved.
SALVATION: Mayor Paul Pisasale presents the keys to a new wildlife ambulance to Ipswich Koala Protection Society's Maureen Hall so that more orphaned, sick and injured koalas will now be saved.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE KOALAS of Ipswich are even safer hands after the Ipswich Koala Protection Society took possession of a new ambulance yesterday.

Ipswich City Council has donated one of its fleet vehicles, decked out in koala graphics and all the numbers for the public to call, after the society's two wildlife ambulance vehicles broke down late last year.

Ipswich Koala Protection Society carer and rescuer Maureen Hall said the vehicle would enable the society to attend to injured, sick and orphaned koalas more promptly.

"Having a reliable and safer vehicle will mean we can get out to the koalas a lot quicker and further for more rescues and get the animal a lot quicker to care," she said.

"The ambulance is very bright and it is great to let the public know that there are people out there rescuing injured koalas 24/7.

"The council has donated this vehicle to us and we are over the moon. It is a beautiful council in the way that they have gone out of their way to assist us to help the koalas."

The society does have a Facebook page and the mobile numbers are clearly displayed on the side of the ambulance as numbers for the public to call if they come across an injured koala.

Ms Hall said it was not advisable for the public to pick up an injured koala, but did explain what they should do before calling the society.

"If they can put a washing basket or something like that over the injured koala, and then put something heavy on the basket to stop the koala getting out," she said.

"Then ring us and we will be there ASAP. But don't pick it up because you could get scratched or bitten very badly."

Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale said he had made a promise to the society to provide a new ambulance.

"What people don't realise is that our koala population is growing because of the partnership we have with the Ipswich Koala Protection Society," he said.

"People know that I am passionate about development but what we have done with the environment is second to none.

"There wouldn't be a city in Australia that is both in the top 20 for growth and has their (koala) population growing. That is a real feather in our cap, and shows you can do both.

"This ambulance looks good driving around, shows people what we stand for and has all the numbers for the public to call the Ipswich Koala Protection Society so they can rescue sick, injured and orphaned wildlife.

"The most important thing for me is that my kids and grand kids can still see koalas."

The Ipswich Koala Protection Society rescues more than 180 koalas a year as well as other native wildlife. Ms Hall said she had a call-out to pick up a koala at Aratula on Sunday while another carer had two call-outs on the same day.

Ipswich Queensland Times
New application lodged over One Mile Hotel site

New application lodged over One Mile Hotel site

Developers have lodged new plans for the property where the One Mile Hotel once stood.

Countdown on for 2017 Ipswich Show

Scruffy the Monster Truck will be back at the Ipswich Show.

Great value for money fun for everyone in Ipswich

Government shakes up SPER laws as Ipswich racks up debt

PAYING UP: Ipswich residents owe $22.3 million to the State Penalties Enforcement Registry.

Non-financial options such as community work now on the cards.

Young people could get in the property market a lot sooner

DEVELOPER Tim Gurner makes a good point

Local Partners

New koala ambulance a Godsend for saving wildlife

City council donates vehicle to Ipswich Koala Protection Society.

10 jobs you can apply for right now

Job hunting generic. Classifieds generic. Employment generic.

Plenty on offer from across the region

Countdown on for 2017 Ipswich Show

Scruffy the Monster Truck will be back at the Ipswich Show.

Great value for money fun for everyone in Ipswich

What's on in Ipswich this weekend

TASTY: Decorated cake judging at the show.

Six things to do in the city and surrounds

Petula Clark delighted to sing live for Australian fans

STILL TOURING: English singer Petula Clark is coming to Queensland.

English star Petula Clark still puts on a great show, even at 84.

Countdown on for 2017 Ipswich Show

Great value for money fun for everyone in Ipswich

Netflix announces first-ever original Aussie series

Netflix announces its first ever original Australian series.

Netflix announces Tidelands, a supernatural crime drama.

Game of Thrones "prequels": George RR Martin spills

Kit Harington as Jon Snow in a scene from season six episode nine of Game of Thrones.

“What we’re talking about are new stories"

Q&A heats up as protesters say young people "targeted"

“Students have been protesting for generations,” he said.

So it's OK for men to bed hop, but a no-no for women?

Kaitlyn is the bad girl (apparently)

Does it make a difference if they’re a man or a woman?

'You’ve broken up my family'

It’s all set off by a photo of their partners in bed together

Irwins hoped for third baby before Crocodile Hunter's death

Steve Irwin with daughter Bindi.

“Steve said to me how excited he was when Bindi was born.”

BE IMPRESSED - MUST INSPECT !

9/13 John Staines Crescent, North Ipswich 4305

Unit 3 1 1 OFFERS FROM...

I am proud to present this delightful property to the market. Make time to inspect and I guarantee you will not be disappointed. This property would suit owner...

PRIME INVESTMENT OR FIRST HOME OPPORTUNITY

14 Brian Street, Riverview 4303

House 3 1 1 $249,000

QUIET CULDESAC LOCATION ADJACENT PARKLAND HANDY TO PUBLIC TRANSPORT, LOCAL SHOPS & RAIL SOLID 1950’s HOME – Built To Last Don’t miss the opportunity to start...

EXCELLENT LOCATION - WALK TO SCHOOL &amp; RAIL

17 Grafton Street East Ipswich, East Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 2 $279,000

YOU WILL KICK YOURSELF IF YOU MISS THIS ONE!! Great First Home or Investment. Situated on a generous allotment in a position of future potential ( 759SQM...

RARELY AVAILABLE! LARGE HOME, POOL, SHED, 1 ACRE

5 Richdale Court, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 4 Offers Over...

This highly sought after area is tightly held and properties rarely become available, so we are excited to bring this wonderful property to the market! You will...

COALFALLS TUDOR COTTAGE ON HIGH

51 Stephenson Street, Coalfalls 4305

House 3 2 2 $397,000

Set up high in Coalfalls amongst the trees and birds sits a beautifully restored Tudor Cottage. This double brick home built in 1975 was built to last. The home...

OWNERS CIRCUMSTANCES FORCE SALE - MUST BE SOLD

60 Sovereign Drive, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 $379,000

Ideally located in one of the most sought after neighbourhoods in Ipswich is this near new modern terrace home. Perfectly suited for a busy young couple looking...

COUNTRY LIVESTYLE ON 15 ACRES

22 Winks Road, Peak Crossing 4306

House 3 2 10 $1,200,000

This masterly constructed and beautifully finished home exudes contemporary charm, balanced with modern appeal, all set in the ever popular country suburb of Peak...

Lifestyle Block Requiring Small Reno

52 Hanlon Street, Bundamba 4304

House 3 1 2 AUCTION - On Site...

Have you been looking for that great lifestyle block but you don't want to be living out of town. The home presents on over 1 hectare block that is fully fenced...

LOOKING FOR A NEW INVESTOR

9 Bickle Place, North Booval 4304

House 4 2 2 $315,000

This great lowset brick home offers a savvy investor the chance to enter the investment market or add to their growing property portfolio. Currently tenant to the...

FUTURE MONEY MAKER - LAND!

115 Stevens Road, Purga 4306

Rural 3 2 2 $999,000...

This large 79 acre property is all about location. It's within 10 minutes of Yamanto Shopping Centre, 10 minutes to Amberley Air Base, 15 minutes to Ipswich City...

Young people could get in the property market a lot sooner

DEVELOPER Tim Gurner makes a good point

6 spots in Ipswich to buy a new home for less than $400,000

16/07/03 120861 Travis with an auctioneers gavel Photo David Thomas / NewsMail

House and smashed avo for under $400K? It can be done

REAL ESTATE: M'Boro commercial property sells big

GOOD RETURNS: What was formerly known as Ian Harvey Dental in Maryborough, has been sold to new owners for $1,550,000.

A dental clinic has sold for more than $1 million.

Salt sees blue skies ahead for Sunshine Coast

Social commentator Bernard Salt speaking at the UDIA Sunshine Coast breakfast meeting at Maroochy Surf Club.

Future lies within the region's hands

Community comes first, not developers

These townhouses are for sale at the Glen Eden Mews Estate, Glen Eden, Gladstone.

Council needs to be more prudent about what projects they approve

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!