New kids library boasts 20,000 books

Charlie Richter and Alex Richter at the Interim Children's Library.

Charlie Richter and Alex Richter at the Interim Children's Library.

CHRISTMAS has come early for young bookworms following news a children’s library will welcome readers to browse the shelves from tomorrow.

The temporary library will open as works continue on the brand new Ipswich Central Library.

Offering a range of more than 20,000 books and other resources, the library features an extensive children’s collection as well as a STEAM lab and kids’ corner.

Though Ipswich Central Library scheduled to open on 7 December, the permanent children’s library is not expected to be complete until the middle of 2021.

Ipswich Central Library is part of the Nicholas St Precinct redevelopment set to shake up the city’s CBD.

LOCAL NEWS: ‘This is fire season’: fireys warn conditions will worsen

Mayor Teresa Harding said the opening of the interim children’s library marked a major milestone in the development of a groundbreaking new library experience.

“The opening of the Interim Children’s Library marks a significant step towards building better libraries here in Ipswich,” Ms Harding said.

School holiday activities, events and story time will be on offer at the interim library, including a Christmas program.

LOCAL NEWS: Retiring Jet plays on for Qld, eager for better life balance

“In addition to the innovative technology and interactive learning experiences in the STEAM lab and kids’ corner, the library will also offer exciting children’s events and programs,” Ms Harding said.

“These will include regular story time and book beats, as well as a special Christmas program, Celebrating Twelve Days of Christmas.”

The Interim Children’s Library will operate from 23 November 2020 until mid-2021 when the new Children’s Library is expected to open in the Nicholas Street Precinct.

All Ipswich Libraries branches including Springfield Central, Redbank Plains, Redbank Plaza, Rosewood, Ipswich Central and the Interim Children’s Library will be closed from 1pm on Thursday, 24 December 2020 to Monday, 4 January 2021 for the Christmas break.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.