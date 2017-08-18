New kid on the block is Ipswich's 'Best Hairdresser'

Amy Morrow has only been open for less than six months, but it was long enough for her to be voted the best in Ipswich by QT readers.

You didn't hold back with your votes, nominating almost fifty hair salons in Ipswich, making it the most hotly contested poll so far in this year's City Pride campaign.

Morrow and Co in Booval took out the most votes, knocking off last year's winner Ali For Hair who came in second and Underground Hair Culture third.

Amy Morrow opened the doors to her salon on April 1 this year, and has quickly gained a loyal following at her Glebe Street salon. Business is so good she is about to put on an apprentice.

"I'm passionate about hairdressing and love nothing more than doing colours and things out of the ordinary," she said. "Having that loyalty from my clients is what makes me work so hard, it makes it well worth working every day. It makes such a difference, and it's why I love my job. I see each customer as a blank canvas, and work with them to get the best result."

With so many spots to get your hair done in Ipswich, Amy takes the attitude to focus on what you do in your own business, and not worry too much about everyone else.

"With so many salons in Ipswich it has become so competitive, they are in homes, in shopping centres...everywhere. But if you're confident in what you do, it's in many ways not competition.

"I did my apprenticeship in Brisbane, but I've always lived in Ipswich, and I definitely have seen the trends change in our city. There are so many great salons and café's compared to ten or fifteen years ago. I'm getting a coffee shop in our complex soon, and these shops were empty for so, so long. I literally grew up two blocks away, and I've seen this become a little hub for business, and the café will finish it off, its going to be fantastic."

Born and bred in 'The Swich', Amy has always supported local business, and has seen that attitude returned to her now she runs her own salon.

"The best thing about having a business in Ipswich for me is the people. I've had so many people in this area happy to see local business in their street, and they show their support. Many just came in to say 'welcome to the suburb' when I opened the doors, Ipswich people are the best!"

Congratulations to all the top ten nominees, hair's to you!

