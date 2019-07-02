Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Offbeat

VIDEO: New ‘jumping’ spider species found in QLD

by Nicole Pierre
2nd Jul 2019 2:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Measuring just 4-5mm long, these five new spiders species can be hard to spot. Yet they're no ordinary arachnid, known for their special courtship dance performed by the males to woo the females by kicking their hairy legs in the air.

Measuring just 4-5mm long, the brushed jumping spiders can be difficult to find.

Dr Baehr said the spiders were first spotted while she was on an excursion with other researchers at Cape York Peninsula.

Yet finding the five new spiders took a lot of patience.

"My colleagues took a net and had to patiently lie on the grass for hours in order to catch them," she said.

Four of the five spiders were found on Queensland's coast while the fifth was from New South Wales.

One of the species of brushed jumping spider discovered by researchers. Picture: Queensland Museum
One of the species of brushed jumping spider discovered by researchers. Picture: Queensland Museum
editors picks spider

Top Stories

    Former soldier's zombie apocalypse prep lands in court

    premium_icon Former soldier's zombie apocalypse prep lands in court

    Crime A FORMER Australian Army soldier found with two knives hidden in his car near a Helidon Spa park told police he was preparing for the zombie apocalypse.

    • 2nd Jul 2019 12:48 PM
    Man questioned after woman found dead in house

    premium_icon Man questioned after woman found dead in house

    News Couple recently returned from an overseas trip, police say.

    • 2nd Jul 2019 12:51 PM
    Locals sleep uneasy, horrified by killers on the loose

    premium_icon Locals sleep uneasy, horrified by killers on the loose

    Crime Neighbour and mother 'sickened' after overnight stabbing.

    Boutique stallholders ready for intimate market experience

    premium_icon Boutique stallholders ready for intimate market experience

    Community New artisan market to be held at Ipswich shopping arcade