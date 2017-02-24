New Jordan seat diverse and up for grabs

HOT TIP: ALP national executive member Charis Mullen is expected to win pre-selection for Labor in the new seat of Jordan.

THE new state seat of Jordan is up for grabs in every sense.

The draft redistribution has allocated the majority of the suburbs that make up what is often referred to as 'Greater Springfield' to the new seat named in honour of the late former Ipswich councillor and Ipswich West MP Vi Jordan.

Pre-selections for all the parties are expected to play out in the coming months so they can get out and about and campaign in the new seat.

The QT has previously reported that highly regarded Labor Party member Charis Mullen is the favourite to win pre-selection for the ALP. Blair MP Shayne Neumann said the new seat had a diverse mix of traditional ALP and LNP voters.

"It is based on Springfield and it has got a lot of that Spring Mountain growth that is expected there," he said.

"I just got a letter from the State Government saying they are putting a school in there. It has areas that have traditionally voted conservative like Augustine Heights and Brookwater, but it has also got some traditionally strong Labor voting areas around Camira, Carole Park and Gailes.

"Springfield Central and Springfield Lakes have in the last state and federal elections been voting Labor. The areas of Greenbank and New Beith used to be in Lockyer but I would expect long term they would be areas supportive of an active and well-regarded local member who might work hard in those areas."

Gatton-based political analyst Jeff Sommerfeld said the boundaries indicated it would be "traditionally a Labor seat".

"But in 1998 in the old Waterford seat One Nation did reasonably well and came second," he said.

The LNP also fancies its chances in the seat and all eyes will be on Cr David Morrison to see if he runs as an independent.