New Jordan MP appointed to powerful corruption committee

INAGURAL Member for Jordan Charis Mullen has been appointed to one of the Queensland Parliament's most powerful committees.

Upon being sworn in on February 15, Mrs Mullen was appointed as a member of the Parliamentary Crime and Corruption Committee.

The committee, chaired by former opposition leader Tim Nicholls, oversees the operations of the Crime and Corruption Commission.

It is responsible for reporting to Parliament on matters relevant to the Commission, to participate in the appointment of Commissioners and the chief executive officer of the Commission.

This week the Local Government Association of Queensland referred Corruption and Crime Commission chairman Alan MacSporran to the committee.

Despite only being appointed to the role this month, Ms Mullen said she felt its responsibility.

"I obviously am aware of its importance," she said.

"I will take the role very seriously and look forward to working with the very strong committee that has been appointed."

Mrs Mullen was also appointed to the Innovation, Tourism Development and Environment Committee on February 15.

The committee will consider the Nature Conservation (Special Wildlife Reserves) and Other Legislation Amendment Bill 2018.

It proposes amendments to; establish a new class protected area, ensure risks to the Great Barrier Reef can be managed and protecting special reserves from vegetation clearing.

"There will be plenty to keep me busy in that committee," Ms Mullen said.

Citing the driverless buses at Orion Lagoon, Mrs Mullen was also excited about how her appointment could help future industry in the Ipswich and Springfield areas.

"We have an opportunity in this electorate to really lead that innovation industry," she said.

The committee could also consider tree-clearing laws.