New Jordan candidate rejects party politics

LOCAL ISSUES: Ipswich real estate agent Steve Hodgson has declared he will run for the new state government seat of Jordan.

NEW Seat of Jordan independent candidate Steve Hodgson has announced transport, crime and the environment as the top key policies for his campaign.

The Camira real estate agent addressed a small crowd at the Robelle Domain Parklands this morning to officially announce his intention to run for the newly formed seat and said he planned to tackle community issues from the grass roots level.

For residents in the Greater Springfield area, Mr Hodgson said he would particularly focus on transport and ensuring the area could successfully keep up with rapid growth and development.

"One of the key issues is transport and pushing for the fast track of Kedges Road in regards to the rail link," Mr Hodgson said.

Ipswich real estate agent Steve Hodgson has declared he will run for the new state government seat of Jordan. David Nielsen

"Obviously to Ripley it's going to have to eventually go, but I think that will take some pressure off Springfield Central Station and with the new AFL stadium going in, that will also take some pressure off as well.

"Parking at the station is also another big one too and the Centenary Interchange heading towards the city is going to be something that needs to be looked at because it's a bit ludicrous that is was never addressed when they did the upgrade.

"I think locally, with regards to our roads we need to work with Ipswich City Council to push for the duplication of Springfield Parkway which I believe we will."

Mr Hodgson said New Beith, Spring Mountain and Greenbank residents had similar concerns to that of Springfield residents, in particular a lack of infrastructure and had also raised concerns about the impact of development on the environment and increase in crime rates.

"An increase in development and population has called for better roads, infrastructure and services many of which are now outdated and require upgrading or in the new areas out towards New Beith and Flagstone those things are simply non-existent in most cases," Mr Hodgson said.

Ipswich real estate agent Steve Hodgson has declared he will run for the new state government seat of Jordan. David Nielsen

"Development is a big issue towards New Beith and Greenbank where I think they're going through a few issues that Springfield went through 10-20 years ago as they don't have any infrastructure and don't even have a bus network in many places," he said.

"With significant residential growth predicted for our community over the next couple of decades, I'm also committed to ensuring that our green space including habitats and corridors for wildlife such as koalas are maintained and even enhanced where possible.

"We need to protect the biodiversity of species because the natural environment within Jordan adds to our quality of life.

"That's going to be a conversation we're going to have in the weeks and months leading up to the election, plus I think there also needs to be a Police Beat out there to help tackle crime and give some police presence in the community."

As an independent candidate and Camira resident of more than 25 years, Mr Hodgson said he felt he could do more for the community because of his depth of local knowledge and lack of restrictions that often come with being a member of one of the major political parties.

"I don't stand here as a politician, I stand here as a husband, a father, a friend, a business owner and a local resident having made a decision to stand up for our community," Mr Hodgson said.

"I've made the decision to step out of a career that I have thoroughly enjoyed to represent a community that I love and people should choose me because as a real local, I want to stand with the community and get back to basics and get in the trenches with them on various topics that are important to them.

"I don't have to tow the line of a party, so I don't have to avoid a situation and can stand there with the community and represent them and give them an independent voice."