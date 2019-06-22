New Jets teams launch Qld seasons

The Jets Sapphire series team for the 2019 season opener.

The Jets Sapphire series team for the 2019 season opener.

NETBALL: The Ipswich Jets will launch their latest sporting venture tomorrow when two teams play their opening games in the inaugural Queensland Netball Sapphire and Ruby series.

The Jets teams, featuring players from around Queensland, will play the Tigers in matches at 11am (Ruby series) and 2.20pm (Sapphire series).

Training started three months ago with many hours put in to honing their skills and conditioning their bodies to be able to perform in the higher level arena.

The games this weekend will take place in the new State Netball Centre at Mt Gravatt.

The Ruby and Sapphire series run for 12 rounds with finals starting in late September.

Other teams include Bull Sharks, Cougars, Wildcats, Thunder and Northern Rays.

The Ipswich-based teams were granted a three-year licence, playing in both series under the name of the Jets Netball Club.

The teams will include players from the previous Brisbane West Lions franchise who were involved in the former Queensland State Netball League.

The Jets ruby series team for the first game of the new season.

Operations manager Troye Pollock said the teams would focus on improving local community links while supporting a group of talented athletes.

The Sapphire and Ruby teams will work similarly to a football team with players moving up and down between the two sides depending on player performance, team performance and injuries.

The Sapphire Series will replace and build upon the highly successful Queensland State Netball League which commenced in 2001.

It will align with Netball Queensland's vision of transforming lives, by providing a semi-professional, local platform for players, coaches and umpires to step up to the national stage.

The netballers will join the Jets rugby league and touch football sides who have developed strong family connections in the Ipswich region in recent years.

"We feel our background in football will help make the transition into netball seamless for our girls,'' Jets corporate and community engagement manager Nicole McPhee said.

Jets head coach Tracey Jeanes-Fraser was unavailable.

Game day

Netball Queensland Ruby and Sapphires Series Rd 1: Sunday (11am and 2.20pm): Jets v Tigers at State Netball Centre.