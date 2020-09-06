New Ipswich venues added to virus contact tracing list

ORION Springfield Central has received confirmation that a customer, who later tested positive to COVID-19, visited the centre on Wednesday 2 September.

The positive case visited Big W, Stacks Discount, and City Beach stores between 11:00am – 1:00pm.

They also attended the Peter McMahon Swim Factory on the same day between 4:00pm – 4:30pm.

Orion Springfield Central posted to their Facebook page urging any customer who visited the stores at the listed times to monitor their health and, if they develop any COVID-19 symptoms, get tested immediately and self-isolate.

“City Beach is closed today to undertake a deep clean and are working with QLD Health to ensure all other required actions are taken to maintain our community’s safety,” the statement read.

“Big W, Stacks Discount, and Peter McMahon’s Swim Factory are working closely with QLD Health and are able to remain trading at this time.

“Based on current health advice, customers in our wider community who may have visited other retailers in the centre, or visited during other times, should not be alarmed.

“The centre and all other retailers will remain open. The centre underwent a full centre clean on Wednesday, as it does each night as part of the regular cleaning regime introduced in March to assist in protecting our community.”

It comes as three other Ipswich locations were added to the contact tracing list on Saturday.

Shoppers who visited two furniture stores or a Spotlight west of Brisbane have been put on alert and urged to monitor their symptoms after a positive COVID case visited Spotlight and Fantastic Furniture at West Ipswich and Johnny’s Furniture outlet at Booval between 9.30am and 11.10am on August 29.

A full list of locations is expected to be updated on Sunday afternoon and can be found here.