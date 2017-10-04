New Ipswich store a perfect fit for tradies, renovators

A NEW Tradelink store has opened in the old Top Gun location in Bundamba.

The plumbing supplies store sits less than a kilometre from the newly opened Bunnings.

Next door is a paint store, over the road is a bathroom design store, a carpet store, and just down the road is a Dulux paint store, plus work is nearing completion on the new Taubmans store next door to Domino's Pizza.

It is now a highly concentrated area for those keen to do some home renovations, and judging by the ratings The Block is getting, it's a bug that shows no signs of slowing down among Ipswich homeowners.

Located in what was formerly known as the old Top Gun store, Tradelink has added to its 220 branch network with the location which currently employs three local staff.

Manager Shannon Ryan from Springfield made the move from assistant manager at the Underwood store to take the reins at the Bundamba location, and loves the fact that he is bringing his 15 years of experience to those who live and work in his own town.

"I think people are renovating more than ever. They are improving what they have," he said.

"Instead of buying brand new homes people are choosing to improve the homes they already have, and it's always only going to improve the value of your property.

"There is a definite opportunity in this area. We have three paint stores within 500 metres of each other and the Bunnings up the road has helped. Sadly Masters are gone but there is a definite feel for this part of town that it's a hub for tradies and people with the renovation bug."

This is the seventh store the company has opened across Australia this year, and plans are under way for another 13.

Tradelink's general manager Tim Broxham said that the new store was another great example of how the business was identifying opportunities to continue improving their service offering to the trade community by positioning stores in convenient locations.

"We know that plumbers prefer not to travel more than 15 minutes from a job to get parts, so no matter where our customers are working, we want to make sure that there is a Tradelink branch nearby," Mr Broxham said.

"With a large number of maintenance plumbers and an increasing number of residential and commercial plumbing projects in the Bundamba area, we saw this as an opportunity to fill a gap in our network and support the local trade community," Tradelink regional manager John McLachlan said.

Tradelink Bundamba is holding its grand opening on Friday, October 13 from 7am to 9am at 41 Brisbane Rd, Bundamba.