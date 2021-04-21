New Ipswich shopping centre targeted by scammers

IPSWICH’S newest shopping centre has been targeted by scammers hoping to trick unsuspecting people into handing over financial information.

Yamanto Central opened its doors to customers for the first time earlier this month with anchor tenants Kmart and Coles and a few select speciality stores.

The centre’s Facebook page has been cloned with a fake page claiming to announce the winners of a gift voucher giveaway.

It is believed hundreds of people have been contacted by this fake page, which is asking for personal and financial information.

Winners of the competition will only be contacted by email by the official source on May 9.

JMK Retail, which manages the centre, is asking people to report the profile (username: noxdhenyz.moo235)﻿ to Scamwatch if they contact you.

“The safety and security of our wonderful community is of the utmost importance,” JMK Retail general manager Vicki Leavy said.

“We would never ask anyone to provide their personal or financial information.

“Our priority is to ensure that everyone can enjoy the wonderful activities and offerings at Yamanto Central and engage with the centre’s social media with confidence.”

For further information you can call centre management on 4690 0004 or go to the centre management office and speak to someone face-to-face.

The 20,000 sqm shopping centre opened a couple of months ahead of schedule on April 8 with hundreds of retail jobs created in the opening week.

Other speciality stores, two gyms, a swim school, a medical centre and pharmacy will open progressively over the coming weeks.

A grand opening will be held in the middle of year.

