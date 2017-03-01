New Ipswich restaurant has jobs and fries on the menu

ON SITE: Construction completion of the Puma service centre, including Hungry Jack's, on Brisbane St was delayed last year to make way for local road works.

FANCY a side of fries with a job?

Hungry Jack's is serving up employment opportunities as fast as they are serving burgers to the Ipswich community as their newest store at West Ipswich opened their doors on Friday.

The restaurant has made way for close to 70 new jobs for local residents, adding to the 350 Ipswich workers the fast food giant has already employed.

"The team as West Ipswich Hungry Jacks is looking forward to works being completed to the entire service station can be opened," a Hungry Jacks spokesperson said.

"Hungry Jack's West Ipswich officially opened its doors last Friday, 24 February creating close to 70 jobs for the local area.

"The new restaurant had a successful opening weekend and the 67 new Hungry Jack's staff and managers have been welcomed by the West Ipswich community.

"West Ipswich will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week providing the same great-tasting flame-grilled food Hungry Jack's serves at its more than 400 restaurants across the country."

The drawn-out construction process was about two months overdue, with initial forecasts predicting a pre-Christmas opening.

The deadline was revised in November due to local road works.

Hungry Jack's joins Zarraffa's drive through coffee shop which opened earlier this month and a Puma service station.

Hungry Jack's West Ipswich is located at the new Puma service station at 242 Brisbane Rd, West Ipswich.