New Ipswich Puma opens after delays

Helen Spelitis
| 23rd Mar 2017 5:00 AM
OPENING DAY: New West Ipswich Puma store manager Lox Noble is busy getting the shop in order before first day of trading.
OPENING DAY: New West Ipswich Puma store manager Lox Noble is busy getting the shop in order before first day of trading.

THE flagship tenant at the new West Ipswich commercial centre is finally opening.

Today Puma will launch its second Ipswich store after a lengthy construction delay due to issues with road and civil works.

The new store follows the latest Puma trend featuring a 7th Street Café which stocks fresh, quick meals including the Youfoodz range alongside boutique Byron Bay chocolates.

There's also a seating area equipped with power points for laptops as part of the café style feel the company is pursuing.

It has been months since construction started on the precinct and while the other businesses have opened one by one in the past weeks, Puma is three months behind the original schedule.

The Puma station was originally expected to be open before Christmas, however, that was revised in November with the company citing "unforeseen building delays" for causing the hold up.

Puma Energy Australia General Manager Ray Taylor said demand was strong in Ipswich.

"When Puma Energy entered the Australian market in 2013, we committed to providing quality service, competitive pricing and convenience to Australians,” Mr Taylor said.

"Puma West Ipswich allows us to continue to serve our customers where demand is great."

The new service centre boasts more than 50 car parks as well as three double-sided bowsers offering Unleaded 91, E10, Pumamax 98 and Pumamax Premium Diesel.

A gym is tipped to take over the tenancy behind Puma while Hungry Jacks and Zarraffa's are already open.

