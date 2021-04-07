New Ipswich memorial to honour forgotten war heroes

Artist's impression of proposed new walls in the Australian Imperial Force section in the Ipswich Cemetery.

PLANS are in place to build new walls to commemorate Australian soldiers buried in the Ipswich Cemetery who were laid to rest without any recognition of their service.

A development application has been submitted to Ipswich City Council to construct the memorial walls in the Australian Imperial Forces area.

Ipswich RSL Sub Branch stalwart Matt Rennie has spent the past 15 years identifying veterans in the cemetery on the corner of Warwick Road and Cooney Street.

Existing wall in Australian Imperial Forces section in Ipswich Cemetery.

“In 2006 (Ipswich City Council) built the project War Graves Rehabilitation,” the application notes.

“Since that time continued research and cross checking of cemetery records against the military service records held in Canberra has revealed that many returned servicemen have no formal recognition of their service and in some cases not even a headstone.

“This project aims to create extra wall space for brass plaques to commemorate the service of one hundred and fifty seven soldiers who currently have no military marker.

“The list of servicemen has been approved by The Office of Australian War Graves, Department of Veterans’ Affairs Canberra.”

It is proposed to build two 4.5 metre long concrete walls which will rise as high as 1.1 metres.

They will be painted to match the existing walls built 15 years ago.

“The existing rendered brick walls are 235mm thick,” the application notes.

“The new rendered block walls will be 210mm thick.

“The inward facing side of each new wall is to be aligned with the face of the adjacent exiting wall.”

