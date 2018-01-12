Menu
New Ipswich mall business bringing back the classics

MOVING IN: Aaron Borg and Michelle O'Brien are opening Bad Habit Records in the Ipswich Mall.
MOVING IN: Aaron Borg and Michelle O'Brien are opening Bad Habit Records in the Ipswich Mall. Rob Williams
Emma Clarke
by

WHAT started as a hobby more than two decades ago has grown into an Ipswich man's own vintage record shop.

Bad Habit records will open in the Ipswich Mall on Saturday after owner Aaron Borg's collection grew too big for his home and then too big for the basement at neighbouring rockabilly business Poison Arrow.

Mr Borg said the vacant shop presented as the ideal place for Ipswich to be re-reunited with musical classics.

"We probably have more than 3000 records. Half the shop will be country and the other half rock and metal," he said.

Mr Borg has always had a fascination with records, having never taken to CDs as his musical taste developed when he was a child.

He said the records were sourced form his own collection, garage sales and even some bands directly.

Prices will range from one dollar up to a couple of thousand for a very rare collectable.

Those already reminiscing about the past should dust off their turn tables as Bad Habit Records will be home to wall-to-wall vinyl in every genre possible.

Mr Borg said records were the most popular they have been for 20 years since CDs, iTunes and electronic music sharing took over.

"There's something about them, the history," he said.

"People seem to like that."

Bad Habit Records officially opens Saturday January 13 from 10am and the Bad Habit Record Fair will be held in the mall on March 11.

Topics:  ipswich city council ipswich mall new business record store top of town

