New Ipswich health boss chosen

IPSWICH has a new health boss.

The vacant position of Chief Executive of West Moreton Hospital and Health Service has been filled.

Dr Kerrie Freeman, who has been acting in the role since the shock departure of former health boss Sue McKee four months ago, has been appointed to the position permanently.

The health board says the decision was made after a national and international search for the right candidate.

"This is a time of significant change for the West Moreton Hospital and Health Service, which is delivering health care in what is expected to be Queensland's fastest growing region over the next 25 years," the board's acting chair Susan Johnson said.

"The Board was looking for someone with the talent and energy to lead West Moreton through these changes, and we are pleased to have found Dr Freeman following an extensive national and international search.

"Dr Freeman has experience in health care delivery in Australia and New Zealand, as well as an academic focus on community and population health.

"These qualities, along with the good relationships she has already built with staff and the wider community, make her well qualified to meet the challenges of the role."

Dr Freeman said it was a privilege to be chosen.

West Moreton Hospital and Health Service Ipswich Hospital Chief Executive Kerrie Freeman discuss a mould outbreak in the ICU. David Nielsen

"I have appreciated every day I have had in the job so far, and look forward to tackling the challenges ahead," she said.

"This is an exciting opportunity to work with the Board and staff to lead the delivery of a contemporary health care strategy for this vibrant and growing region.

>>Leaked document shows hospital bed shortage fears

>>Three new executive positions up for grabs

"We need to deliver more care closer to home, and transform what we do with technology, evidence and consumer involvement.

"However, we cannot do this alone and that means having a deeper relationship with a larger group of community partners across all sectors.

"Everyone who lives in West Moreton, or works here, wants to improve the health and well-being of West Moreton.

"I look forward to continuing to work with the community to do this."