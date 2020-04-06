New Ipswich councillor will fight for transparency

ONE of Ipswich's new councillors believes a campaign built on independence and a commitment to transparency was the key to her successful election.

Finance lawyer Marnie Doyle has declared victory for one of two seats in Division 3.

As of yesterday afternoon, Ms Doyle had 22.35 per cent of the vote with 78.45 per cent of the official first preference count done.

"I have no affiliation with any political party and I think that was really important to the people of Ipswich," she said.

"It was certainly a question that was asked throughout the campaign.

"I ran on a platform of being independent."

"I certainly come from a background of corporate governance. Legal and regulatory regulations were an inherent part of what I used to do every day in former role.

"They were looking for the integrity and the transparency to be restored to council."

Voters clearly took to her message in her first time running for office as she emerged from the pack with a comfortable win.

She said her goal in her first 12 months would be to improve transparency for residents.

"I want to understand the distribution of resources and maintenance across the suburbs, not only within my division, but across all of Ipswich," she said.

"I had various residents complain to me that the parks within their suburbs weren't maintained often enough.

"I want that information published somewhere for residents to access easily, so they know when there will be work happening within their suburb."

She wants to oversee a "period of education" for residents to help them easily access information to lodge a complaint.

Ms Doyle is likely to be joined by hospitality manager Andrew Fechner in Division 3.

"I'm really excited to be working with Andrew," she said.

"He represents the youth of Ipswich.

"He's a very intelligent, energetic and hard working young man.

"I think we compliment each other to ensure that we reach all residents, no matter what age."