New Ipswich councillor vows to get ‘back to basics’

RUSSELL Milligan tried not to send himself into a "fixated frenzy" as the results from the election rolled in at a snail's space.

Division 4 was the most hotly contested of the city's four new wards with the results coming down to the wire.

But the self-employed telecommunications technician and former soldier has now declared victory.

Mr Milligan, the son of former Laidley Shire councillor Bob, ran on a platform of getting "back to basics" in his first election campaign.

"I have said that I wanted to focus on getting back to the basics of delivering cost effective and efficient services to Ipswich city," he said.

"Ipswich used to be a centre for industry and manufacturing and with recent global events, it is becoming more evident that we have relied on other countries too heavily.

"I now want to ensure that council acknowledges this and looks to help bring back an Australian-owned and backed workforce, in Ipswich."

"I will not forget that as your councillor, I work for you."

The focus for Mr Milligan now is working with colleagues to implement relief for residents and businesses suffering through the coronavirus pandemic.

The Brassall resident said he was very glad to be elected alongside Ms Kunzelmann in Division 4.

"I have the greatest respect professionally for Kate," he said.

"I introduced myself to her prior to declaring my intention to run as a candidate (in November) and from there we have developed a very healthy mutual respect for each other."