Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ipswich Division 4 councillor-elect Russell Milligan.
Ipswich Division 4 councillor-elect Russell Milligan.
Council News

New Ipswich councillor vows to get ‘back to basics’

Lachlan Mcivor
9th Apr 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUSSELL Milligan tried not to send himself into a "fixated frenzy" as the results from the election rolled in at a snail's space.

Division 4 was the most hotly contested of the city's four new wards with the results coming down to the wire.

But the self-employed telecommunications technician and former soldier has now declared victory.

Mr Milligan, the son of former Laidley Shire councillor Bob, ran on a platform of getting "back to basics" in his first election campaign.

"I have said that I wanted to focus on getting back to the basics of delivering cost effective and efficient services to Ipswich city," he said.

"Ipswich used to be a centre for industry and manufacturing and with recent global events, it is becoming more evident that we have relied on other countries too heavily.

"I now want to ensure that council acknowledges this and looks to help bring back an Australian-owned and backed workforce, in Ipswich."

"I will not forget that as your councillor, I work for you."

The focus for Mr Milligan now is working with colleagues to implement relief for residents and businesses suffering through the coronavirus pandemic.

The Brassall resident said he was very glad to be elected alongside Ms Kunzelmann in Division 4.

"I have the greatest respect professionally for Kate," he said.

"I introduced myself to her prior to declaring my intention to run as a candidate (in November) and from there we have developed a very healthy mutual respect for each other."

More Stories

ipswich city council ipswichvotes2020 russell milligan
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Number of recovered West Moreton patients

        premium_icon REVEALED: Number of recovered West Moreton patients

        News Coronavirus cases in West Moreton have not increased for more than a week. New details from Queensland Health revealed how many cases have already recovered

        • 9th Apr 2020 3:00 PM
        New $20 million roads to open up more land in growth area

        premium_icon New $20 million roads to open up more land in growth area

        News It will allow 8900 new homes to be built in the area.

        Mines worker faces long haul without licence

        premium_icon Mines worker faces long haul without licence

        News Remote jobs force man to seek out chauffeur for transport

        Police reveal domestic disputes spike amid pandemic

        premium_icon Police reveal domestic disputes spike amid pandemic

        News Ppolice have reported an increase in domestic disputes