New Ipswich council expected to be sworn in on Thursday

The logo for Ipswich is seen on the Ipswich City Council Administration building in Ipswich, Thursday, March 26, 2020. Queensland's local government elections are due to be held on Saturday despite the threat of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). (AAP Image/Darren England) NO ARCHIVING

THE new Ipswich City Council is expected to be sworn in on Thursday but the Electoral Commission of Queensland is still slowly moving through the process.

Until the final declaration of poll is made by the ECQ, the council remains in caretaker mode.

No mayor or councillor can take their declaration of office until the ECQ officially declares the final poll for the whole local government area.

The ECQ has published between 67 and 78 per cent of the official first preference count across the four Ipswich divisions as of yesterday afternoon.

At this stage, it is likely Sheila Ireland, Jacob Madsen, Paul Tully, Nicole Jonic, Marnie Doyle, Andrew Fechner, Kate Kunzelmann and Russell Milligan will make up the new council team.

Mayor-elect Teresa Harding declared victory more than a week ago.

A council spokesman said preparations are being made for the swearing in of the mayor and councillors on Thursday.

"However this cannot be confirmed yet as council requires the poll to be declared," he said.

"Councillors taking their declaration of office is not necessarily part of the first meeting of council.

"The CEO (David Farmer) is required to take these before a councillor can take office. Due to COVID-19 restrictions these are likely to occur virtually.

"Where possible, these will be broadcast.

"The date of the first council meeting will be confirmed with the mayor following the declaration of poll."