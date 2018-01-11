Jobs for graduates, teachers if council approve new school

A NEW Catholic primary school planned to take shape on a suburban Ipswich street will offer plenty of job opportunities for new graduates.



A development application is before Ipswich City Council for a 780-student school on Halletts Rd at Redbank Plains which, if approved, would be ready for its first students by 2020.



Brisbane Catholic Education communications and marketing officer Catherine Shipton said teachers and school staff, including child care staff, needed to run the school would be sourced from a variety of institutions but there would 'absolutely' be positions available for new graduates and local teachers.



"There will absolutely be opportunities for teachers in the local area," Ms Shipton said.



"We advertise both internally and externally. Every area is very different so we do see people come across from other schools, different sectors, independent, state, from our system, and we always see a lot of graduate teachers.



"It's a lovely start for a school with both a handful of experience and graduate teachers, that's lovely to see evolve."



Ms Shipton said BCE schools offered a point of difference for families to choose from.



As part of the school curriculum, students will be required to take part in community service activities including social components and environmental activities," the application reads.



"Not every school suits every parent and every community and we are very aware of that and do try to offer something that is a little bit different," she said.



"We also look at some of the other schools and decide if it might be more suitable to provide something that is a little bit of a point of difference to larger state schools.



"There will be provision for a child care on site and I think that's always a good thing for parents to know up front."



Enrolment opens six to nine months before the school opens. If approved, construction is expected to begin in mid-2019.

