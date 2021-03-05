New Ipswich camping ground, caravan park planned

Brisbane Land Co has submitted a development application to Ipswich City Council to establish a camping facility at One Mile.

A LARGE site close to the Bremer River previously approved for a residential estate could now become new camping ground and caravan park.

Brisbane Land Co has submitted a development application to Ipswich City Council to establish the facility at the 6.6ha site at One Mile.

The proposal consists of 46 powered sites with a communal space, 26 carparking spaces and an office on the lot at 84 Chubb St.

“The balance of the site will be maintained as public open space,” the application notes.

“It is anticipated that the site will service the travelling public, backpackers and regional visitors to Ipswich who are looking for alternative and flexible accommodation.

“There is a particular landscape amenity and quality that makes the site suitable for this type of accommodation, with outlook to the Bremer River and its vegetated corridor and proximity to the sport and recreation activities.”

A pre-lodgement meeting was held with the council in 2019 where it was learnt any permanent residential uses for the site would not be supported due to the flood risks.

“The potential for use of the site for temporary accommodation - camping ground and caravan park - has been determined with consideration of the unusual circumstances applying to the land,” the application notes.

“Historical approvals for subdivision have been partly enacted.

“In this regard, the land has been partly improved with formed and constructed bitumen access roads including kerb and channelling, street lighting and underground urban utilities installed as part of the first stage of an urban residential subdivision of the land.

“As part of the partially completed subdivision, park land was dedicated along the Bremer River.

“The complex history includes the lapsing of the partially enacted approval because, we understand, headworks contributions were not paid by the developer.”

The approval for subdivision and subsequent works undertaken all took place prior to the 2011 floods.

The application notes works to complete this previous development fell down due to a policy change in response to flood risks at the site.

The site adjoins a large residential estate to the south, a park reserve and the Bremer River to the east, homes and a park reserve to the north and Chubb St and homes to the west.

The north western section of the site with frontage to Chubb St already contains a sealed road with kerb and channel constructed for the previous development.

“It is our understanding from the review of development history of the area that the residential development pattern has not been continued into the southern extent of One Mile due to the flood constraints over the remaining land,” the application notes.

“Consequently, council’s land use and sport and recreation planning has provided for outdoor sport and recreation facilities and public parks to be established where land has been impacted by flood hazard.

“It is understood that council seeks to further establish linear parks along the Bremer River and support the consolidation of sports grounds in the centre of the ‘peninsula’.

“The development seeks to establish a use that appropriately responds to site constraints and takes advantage of existing infrastructure and amenity, and delivering a land use that also promotes visitation adjacent to upgraded/extended parklands being developed on adjacent land along the Bremer River.

“A building that historically contained squash courts, and hardstand parking area is also located in this area.

“Limited vegetation exists across the site.

“The site immediately adjoins reserve land that is the riparian zone for the Bremer River.”

