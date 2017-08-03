New Ipswich businesses have more than 300 jobs available

YEE-HAW: A Johnny Ringo's bar is coming to Ipswich as one of multiple businesses with jobs on offer.

GROCERY stores, gyms, bars and nightclubs are coming to town and they're good news for the thousands of Ipswich people looking for a job.

Everything from checkout operators, personal trainers, bar staff and glassies, cleaners and managers will be needed in the coming months as there are plans to bring multiple new developments to the city and suburbs.

Jonny Ringo's, an American Western-themed honky-tonk party bar, is popular in Brisbane for live country music, "Ranga" the resident mechanical bull, Daisy Dukes Karaoke Hall and barbecue menu meals.

Plans were revealed to open the "whole shebang, kit and kaboodle" in the old Hotel Metropole building on Brisbane St in the Top of Town on October 6.

The venue will be fully staffed with Ipswich workers and applications will open in late September.

Just a few metres down the street, developers have got hold of the derelict Cocktails Nightclub building and have plans to revitalise it as Switch Nightclub.

Leasee Andre Samra said he had received close to 300 resumes from Ipswich jobseekers for a dozen roles needed to open the nightclub later this year.

He said more jobs for bar staff, cleaners, glassies and managers were likely to become available as the venue gained popularity.

"A lot of the staff are from Ipswich, which is a good sign," Mr Samra said.

Meanwhile, at Bundamba, 280 new jobs have been promised as American warehouse giant Costco lodged plans to Ipswich City Council for a 6.5ha site development.

It's expected to open by late next year.

With plans to join the international business at Walker Corporation's $1 billion Citiswitch business park, World Gym manager Dominic Edwards has plenty of jobs on offer for fit workers.

"There will be a lot of opportunities, we'll be looking for a lot of personal trainers as well as counter staff and group fitness training. I would envisage 10 to 20 jobs for the local community," he said.

It will be one of hundreds across the globe but the first of its kind in an almost 100km radius of Ipswich.