New iphone12? Here’s where you can connect to 5G

What to expect from Apple's new iPhone 12

The rollout of the 5G network across the southeast has sped up over the past month with 19 new suburbs added, ahead of the launch of the new Apple iphone 12 next week.

The new iphone, which has 5G connectivity and is out on October 23, will offer wireless speeds of up to 4Gbps and better performance on congested networks.

Telstra added 12 of the new suburbs with Optus adding Labrador, Oxley, Salisbury North, Riverside Centre and Howard St to 5G locations.

Logan, which already has 5G at eight suburbs, has not had any new addresses added since August.

Residents of Bahrs Scrub, Edens Landing, Boronia Heights, Kingston, Loganlea, Marsden and suburbs around Springwood, will be able to buy and use the new 5G iphones at home.

There are now more than 1400 suburbs across the country with 50 per cent 5G coverage, and Telstra recently started work at its 2000th site, Airlie Beach.

In the southeast, the 12 new suburbs with Telstra 5G connectivity are Bald Hills, MacGregor, Spring Hill, Windsor, Capalaba, Cleveland, Ellen Grove, Narangba, Rothwell, Kippa-Ring, Mudgeeraba, and Dinmore.

5G offers speeds as fast as 153 Mbps and on the new Apple iPhone12.

Optus has more than 920 5G sites across the country with about 650,000 households now eligible for Optus 5G Home Internet.

Optus product development management Clive Dickens, said residents who connected through Optus could expect average download speeds of 153 Mbps, a claim backed by a 50 Mbps guarantee.

Queensland's 5G Optus rollout lagged behind New South Wales where there are 301 suburbs with the new technology and Victoria where there are 262 suburbs.

The new technology will provide seamless video streaming and viewing with no need to switch between networks and can handle much more data than 4G.

It also allows multiple devices to be connected in the one household.

Mr Dickens said the Optus service was expected to cost about $70 a month for unlimited data with no capped speeds.

WHERE YOU CAN CONNECT AROUND BRISBANE

Albion

Annerley

Archerfield

Ascot

Ashgrove

Auchenflower

Bahrs Scrub

Banyo

Bardon

Boronia Heights

Brisbane Airport

Brisbane City

Bulimba

Camp Hill

Cannon Hill

Carina

Chermside West

Clayfield

Coopers Plains

Coorparoo

Dutton Park

Eagle Farm

East Brisbane

Edens Landing

Eight Mile Plains

Fairfield

Fig Tree Pocket

Fortitude Valley

Gaythorne

Godwin Beach

Hemmant

Hendra

Heritage Park

Highgate Hill

Kalinga

Kangaroo Point

Kenmore

Kingston

Loganlea

Lota

Manly West

Mansfield

Marsden

McDowall

Milton

Mitchelton

Moorooka

Mount Warren Park

Murarrie

New Farm

Newstead

Norman Park

Northgate

Nudgee

Paddington

Petrie Terrace

Pinkenba

Red Hill

Salisbury

Seventeen Mile Rocks

Sherwood

South Brisbane

Spring Hill

St Lucia

Sunnybank

Taringa

Tennyson

Tingalpa

Toowong

Virginia

Wakerley

Wavell Heights

Wilston

Windaroo

Windsor

Woolloongabba

Wooloowin

Woorim

Wynnum West

Yatala

Yeerongpilly

Yeronga

