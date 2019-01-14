New intake of interns arrive at Ipswich Hospital

ON BOARD: 35 new intern doctors were welcomed to Ipswich Hospital on Monday.

ON BOARD: 35 new intern doctors were welcomed to Ipswich Hospital on Monday. Cordell Richardson

A NEW intake of 35 interns started the next stage of their medical careers at Ipswich Hospital today.

Member for Ipswich Jennifer Howard welcomed the junior doctors and said their work would be greatly appreciated by all in the community.

"Ipswich Hospital is an important part of our community, and I can't think of a better place for these junior medical professionals to begin their careers,” Ms Howard said.

"This is one of the fastest growing areas in south east Queensland and the hospital will provide many opportunities for the young doctors to further their training and experience.”

Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden said the cohort of new doctors were among 780 graduates commencing across the state.

"Medicine is a noble and rewarding career path, and I'm thrilled to see so many up-and-comers beginning their careers in Ipswich,” Mr Madden said.

"Their work will have a direct impact on the lives of people in our community.

"Congratulations to all of the junior doctors, and I look forward to seeing all of your future accomplishments.”

The new interns will participate in a week-long orientation program to familiarise themselves with each hospital, its services and clinical practice and procedures before beginning rotations through a variety of units that may include general medicine, surgery, emergency medicine and additional elective terms in other specialised areas.

West Moreton Health Acting Chief Executive Melinda Parcell said almost 80 per cent of the 2018 medical interns had elected to continue their medical careers at Ipswich Hospital in 2019.

"These men and women are poised to embark on an incredible experience within health care working alongside people who love their role caring for the community,” she said.

"This will be a huge year for our first-year junior doctors and they can expect to find a supportive training environment where they are given every opportunity to succeed through hands-on experience, mentoring and support programs.

"One of our greatest qualities at West Moreton Health is our commitment to care and support each other through the challenges as well as the triumphs and I think the high retention of our junior doctors is indicative of the exceptional opportunity that Ipswich Hospital presents to launch an exciting career and be part of a passionate team.”