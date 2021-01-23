New installation set to improve student safety

AS the start of the school year nears, child safety appears to be at the forefront of every parent and educator’s mind.

To help alleviate some of the stress, Ipswich City Council recently completed its installation of a new road crossing at Collingwood Park.

The new addition is located at Woodlinks Way between Collingwood Dr and Cypress St.

Works involved the installation of two kerb ramps, multiple posts, line markings and signage.

Ipswich Deputy Mayor Marnie Doyle said the instalment was crucial to successfully cater to the area’s rapidly expanding population.

“Collingwood Park is one of our city’s fastest growing suburbs, with more than 35 new dwellings between July and September last year,” Cr Doyle said.

Ipswich City Council is focused on improving road safety for pedestrians and motorists. Pic: file photo

“Managing growth is a key priority of this council as more and more people come to call Ipswich home.

“With this new school crossing, we are delivering the infrastructure our growing community needs.”

Councillor Andrew Fechner said the safety of local families had increased due to the installation.

“We know how important it is that our young residents feel safe when getting to and from school each day, especially as more Ipswich students embrace active transport options such as walking and cycling to school,” he said.

“This crossing will improve safety for students and their families, as well as motorists, just in time for the 2021 school year.”

