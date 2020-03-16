New information screens to be installed at Ipswich stations

NEW information screens will be installed at three Ipswich train stations later this year.

Redbank station, one of the busiest stops on the Ipswich line, has received a fresh coat of paint and partial platform raising works are also scheduled for May.

Information screens will be installed at the Redbank station in June, to improve access to up-to-date information for commuters.

Similar screens will also be installed at Goodna station in August and Dinmore station in October.

Transport Minister Mark Bailey said Queensland Rail crews will also on site at Redbank in May to raise the height of the station's platforms at the assisted boarding points.

The works are designed to significantly reduce vertical gaps between the platform and trains at these points, allowing more commuters the choice of boarding without ramps.

"Once completed, the partial platform raising will enable safer and faster boarding from Platform 1 and 2, particularly for senior travellers, parents with prams, people with luggage and customers using mobility aids," he said.

"We want everyone in the community to be able to use their local train station without barriers.

"Recently platform raising works were also completed at Darra and Wacol stations, with Redbank next in line on the Ipswich corridor."

The works form part of the State Government's $357 million investment to improve accessibility across the network and upgrades are underway at East Ipswich station.

"It's exciting to see works progressing at East Ipswich station, with crews completing preliminary works including earthworks, concreting, overhead powerline works and the relocation of signalling infrastructure over the past few months," Mr Bailey said.

"The detailed design and construction contract is expected to be awarded shortly with major works expected to kick-off by late 2020.

"The upgrade will deliver a new station precinct adjacent to the existing facilities, a new footbridge with lifts, raised platforms for easier boarding, and a range of accessibility features including new hearing aid loops and tactile ground surface indicators.

"It will also include a new ticket office, accessible toilets, a bike enclosure and improved security features, such as upgraded lighting and CCTV."