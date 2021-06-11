Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

New information on AstraZeneca jab safety

by Anton Nilsson
11th Jun 2021 7:47 PM | Updated: 8:03 PM

Federal health officials say many cases of blood clots linked to the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine are less dangerous than previously thought.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration, using criteria proposed by US health officials, divides blood clot reports into two tiers, separating those that occur in an “unusual” location in the body from those that occur in a “usual” one.

Unusual places to suffer blood clots include the brain or abdomen, while usual places include legs or lungs.

Out of the 48 confirmed and probable cases of clots, only 15 are in the first category.

“Australian cases seem to represent a wider spectrum of disease than seen in other countries with more blood clots in common locations such as deep vein thrombosis in the leg and pulmonary embolism in the lungs,” a health department spokesman said.

“While in some cases such clots are serious, in many cases they are less serious than the rare clotting syndrome originally reported, which largely involved clots in the brain and abdomen.”

On Thursday, a NSW woman became the second person to die from the so-called thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome, or TTS, that has been associated with the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine.

While concerning, the syndrome is very rare. The 48 Australian cases come out of more than 3.6 million AstraZeneca doses administered.

For comparison, the coronavirus itself has killed over 2 per cent of the more than 173 million people who have been infected.

Originally published as New information on AstraZeneca jab safety

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Best of Ipswich: Nominate the Best Bartender

        Best of Ipswich: Nominate the Best Bartender

        Lifestyle Who is the best bartender in Ipswich? Nominations are now open to find the region's top bartender.

        Farm fresh eatery set to revive struggling CBD

        Premium Content Farm fresh eatery set to revive struggling CBD

        Business The owner of a new cafe hopes to contribute to breathing new life into an embattled...

        'Not out of the woods': Almost 1000 potentially exposed

        Premium Content 'Not out of the woods': Almost 1000 potentially exposed

        Health Almost 1000 people potentially exposed to couple infectious with Covid

        REVEALED: Queensland’s full bid for 2032 Olympic Games glory

        Premium Content REVEALED: Queensland’s full bid for 2032 Olympic Games glory

        News Queensland’s full bid for the 2032 Olympic Games is made public