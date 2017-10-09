33°
Community

'New ideas of what it means to live': Abstract view of the world

Clouds by Jack Horne.
THE IPSWICH Community Art Gallery hosted a very special collection of work at the weekend.

A dozen artists from Choice, Passion, Life - formerly the Cerebral Palsy League - put their talents to the test for the exhibition staged on Saturday, titled, Abstraction.

CPL said each piece of art aimed to evoke its own emotion, reflective of the expressions of the artist.

"Through their art, we are given an insight into how the artist imagines, creates and depicts their world," the organisation said.

"Like abstract art, CPL's artists are unconcerned with the traditional representations of disability and instead, continue to create new ideas of what it means to live."

The works were auctioned off at the weekend.

One of the talented artists featured in the exhibition, Jack Horne, has been experimenting with the acrylic pour method, which can be seen in his, Black Coral and, Rainbow Tree, pieces.

Jack has been focusing on creating an organic flow in his work while also working across different mediums to create his digital piece, Clouds.

The weekend's event featured free kids' arts and crafts, face painting, a dance performance, live music and a sausage sizzle.

CPL is one of the state's leading disability service organisations, helping people with disabilities live their lives with purpose.

 

Local artists including Jack Horne were celebrated in CPLs 2017 Art Exhibition at the Ipswich Community Gallery.
Topics:  art auction ipswich community art gallery

Ipswich Queensland Times
