New sub$20k Hyundai SUV to spark price war

Hyundai has revealed its new cut-price Venue SUV and is daring customers to make the jump from city car to high-rider.

Starting at $19,990 before on-road costs, the Venue drastically undercuts rivals. The Korean brand will launch a three-tier range with base Go grade, mid-spec Active and, topping out at $25,490, Elite.

The Venue will sit under the brand's current entry-level Kona SUV. It is a similar size to other SUVs based on city cars such as the Mazda CX-3 and Ford EcoSport, which each start at about $23,000.

It is also much smaller than other compact SUVs, such as the Honda HR-V and Toyota C-HR.

The Hyundai Venue undercuts all rivals on price.

Even at the bargain entry point, buyers get access to vital safety equipment as standard, including autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane keep assist, rear view camera, cruise control and driver fatigue warning.

Higher spec models add parking distance warning, blind spot detection and rear cross traffic alert.

Younger buyers will appreciate the eight-inch display compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The smartphone apps enable access to phone maps and music apps usually banned for those not holding a full licence.

The base Venue is well equipped with driver aids.

Go versions get 15-inch steel wheels, while Active and Elite score more glamorous 15 and 17-inch alloys respectively.

Hyundai Australia chief JW Lee believes the Venue has a competitive advantage.

"The new Venue is ahead of the curve, offering customers a high level of value in a practical and well-equipped compact SUV," says Lee.

He says the Venue "combines the rugged looks and practical benefits of an SUV and a light car, with advanced safety technology at an attractive price point".

The Venue is much smaller than compact SUVs such as the Toyota C-HR and Honda HR-V.

All versions are front-drive, with power coming from a 1.6-litre four-cylinder engine (90kW/151Nm). Transmission options are six-speed manual or, for another $2000, six-speed auto (the Elite is auto-only).

Premium paint adds $495. The Venue is due in showrooms later this month.