New housing plan for controversial former council depot site

A developer has submitted a development application to Ipswich City Council to subdivide land in Booval to build 13 houses.

A developer has submitted a development application to Ipswich City Council to subdivide land in Booval to build 13 houses.

A DEVELOPER has submitted plans for a controversial plot of land in the middle of an Ipswich suburb which was once destined for 41 townhouses.

MFC Investments Pty Ltd has submitted a development application to Ipswich City Council concerning land over 23-29 Nimmo Street in Booval.

The company proposes to subdivide the 0.9 hectare site which previously formed part of a council transport depot in order to build 13 houses.

Plans submitted by MFC Investments Pty Ltd.

In 2015 the council approved plans for the site by local developer Chris Zenonos to build 41 townhouses.

The zoning of the land did not require him to notify surrounding residents of his plans with council-owned entity Ipswich City Developments Enterprises selling the land to the developer in 2014.

The blue metal quarry on the site closed in 1960 and it was later used as a bitumen plant.

Residents said at the time that Mr Zenosos' '25 Nimmo St' development would be built too close to existing properties and cause flooding problems.

They raised issues with a large retaining wall that would have been built right against their back fences and with the removal of about 50 trees, which would have had a detrimental impact on hundreds of parrots that frequent the area.

LOCAL NEWS: Hundreds of news jobs created as major retail hub opens

The residential zoning of the property meant that the approval was processed quickly and without a need for an environmental study.

Those plans fell through with a new application being submitted this week.

"It is proposed to facilitate 13 residential lots, with nine fronting Nimmo Street and 4 being hatchet style lots," the new application notes.

"This Preliminary Approval is designed to facilitate the development of detached dwellings across the site for residential purposes as per the surrounding residential locality and context.

A pre-lodgement meeting was held with the council about the new proposal in October last year.

"Council generally supported subdivision of the site, in principle, given the dominant character being for detached dwellings in the immediate local area," the application notes.

"However, under the current specialised opportunity zoning, future detached dwellings over the site would trigger impact assessable development which is considered an undesirable outcome for detached dwellings to require public notification and third party appeal rights.

"Discussions with council indicated that a variation to the site's zoning could be proposed, notwithstanding, this would need to be justified and analysed against the provisions of the planning scheme.

READ MORE: Work starts on town's new $2 million fire station

"As such, this application seeks to incorporate a Preliminary Approval to vary the site's zoning from Special Uses zoning to Residential Medium Density zone.

"Thus, allowing residential uses (single residential, dual occupancy and institutional housing) to be accepted development where compliant with the relevant provisions, otherwise code assessable.

"The proposals seeks to establish "courtyard and hillside" lots sized between 406m2 and 1534m2.

"The proposed lot mix provides diverse housing options for the local community whilst preserving the allotment pattern of the surrounding area," the application notes.

"Minimum frontage widths of 11.6m are proposed for courtyard lots and lot widths ranging from 8.5m - 48.5m for hatchet lots in response to the triangular shape of the site.

"All hatchet lots have a frontage of 3.5m to Nimmo Street from the proposed access easement.

"The proposed lot sizes are appropriately sized to accommodate future building footprints, private open space and landscaping in accordance with built form provisions for development in the Residential medium density zone."

DON'T MISS IT: Activate your free bonus for big rewards

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.