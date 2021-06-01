New hospital ward on track for September opening

Inspections of the extensions at Ipswich Hospital. Picture: West Moreton Health

PLANS to develop Ipswich Hospital’s first new ward in seven years appear to be right on track, with the facility expected to be fully operational by September 2021.

Health Minister Yvette D’Ath visited the site on Monday, previewing the $25 million expansions taking place under Stage One of West Moreton Health’s master plan to overhaul Ipswich’s health precinct.

She was accompanied by Member for Ipswich Jennifer Howard and Member for Bundamba Lance McCallum.

Her visit comes following the opening of a new oncology day unit in April as well as last month’s unveiling of new allied health services for outpatients under Stage One of the works.

Ms D’Ath said the new 26-bed ward and transit lounge would further improve the flow of patients from the hospital’s overcrowded emergency department.

The under resourced unit has proved a sticking point for health officials in recent months, many of whom copped heavy criticism over hospital ramping and excessive wait times.

In March it was revealed about 40 per cent of patients to Ipswich Hospital’s emergency department were not seen by a healthcare professional within recommended time frames.

West Moreton Health Acting Executive Director Allied Health Philip Juffs and Directory of Physiotherapy Justin Jacob in the newly completed Allied Health rehab gym with Minister for Health and Ambulance Services Yvette D'Ath, Member for Bundamba Lance McCallum, Member for Ipswich Jennifer Howard and Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden. Picture: West Moreton Health

“These are outstanding facilities designed with staff to provide purpose-built spaces for our patients,” Ms D’Ath said.

She said the master plan would ensure the city’s largest public hospital was equipped to handle an expected population boom.

State Government has invested more than $143 million in Stage 1 of the master plan in order to make this happen.

Ms D’Ath said it had provided vital funding toward a new Acute Mental Health Unit, as well as the purchase of four Ipswich City Council properties for $20.65 million in February.

The properties, located at Ipswich Central, are due to be handed over in September this year.

A new State funded $5.2 million MRI suite at the hospital was opened in December 2019.

“The Queensland Government this month announced a further $12.5 million funding for West Moreton Health to support the operation of the 26-bed ward and secure 13 more hospital beds in the region,” Ms D’Ath said.

“This is on top of $22 million funding announced in October 2020 to support an expansion of the Ipswich Hospital Emergency Department, a new dedicated obstetrics theatre and an expansion of renal and nephrology inpatient services.”

West Moreton Health Chief Executive Dr Kerrie Freeman said State Government support would help the region better cater to a population that was set to almost double in the next 15 years.

West Moreton Health acquired four Ipswich City Council buildings for$20.65 million earlier this year.

“These expansion projects will make a significant difference to the patients in our care,” Ms Freeman said.

Member for Bundamba Lance McCallum said the works would also allow patients to access to high-quality health care closer to home.

“The hospital expansion is happening at the same time as construction begins on the $91 million Acute Mental Health Unit across the road from the hospital,” Mr McCallum said.

“When staff and consumers transition to the new building in late 2022, the existing outdated mental health unit at the hospital will be demolished.

“This will create valuable land on the hospital site for future expansion and redevelopment.”

Member for Jordan Charis Mullen said the new facilities would transform the way that healthcare was delivered in the West Moreton region.

“The Queensland Government is currently planning to build a $40 million satellite hospital in the region offering a tailored mix of community and outpatient services designed to reduce demand on Ipswich Hospital and bring care closer to home,” she said.

Planning for Stage Two of the works is reportedly now underway.

Kaitlyn Smith