New hospital job provides voice for indigenous people

WEST Moreton Health has appointed a specialist to help Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people deal with health issues.

Kimina Andersen has taken on the new role of Director Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Health.

A qualified social worker, Ms Andersen boasts expertise in leading indigenous health projects including in mental health and workforce planning and development.

She will have a place at the West Moreton Health executive table and provide advice to the chief executive, executive leadership team and the West Moreton Health Board.

Ms Andersen said she wanted to be a voice for the community within the health system.

“I have lived experience of the social and cultural obstacles faced by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people,” she said.

“I want Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander groups and individuals here in West Moreton to know that I am here to be a voice for them.”

Having both Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander heritage, Ms Andersen has ties to Eastern Cape York and Darnley Island on her maternal side, and paternal ties to the North Burnett region.

Ms Andersen said an immediate priority was ensuring West Moreton Health’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic was appropriate to the needs of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community.

She said West Moreton Health had implemented some great programs, including the Deadly Steps Program, Welcome Baby to Community and work to support clinic attendance, while West Moreton Health was also among the first to train Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander health workers as contact tracers for the COVID-19 response.

“I am keen to evaluate our current programs so we can better understand what is working well and share that so others can benefit too,” she said.

West Moreton Health chief executive Dr Kerrie Freeman said there had been an extensive recruitment process, and significant input from West Moreton Health staff and community, to create the new role.

“We already work closely with the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of the community to better understand the needs of the community and work collaboratively to address those needs,” Dr Freeman said.

