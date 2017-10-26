New emergency department under construction, 300 jobs coming

News

Construction continues on development works at St Andrew's Hospital Ipswich.
A SECOND hospital emergency department will open soon in Ipswich, giving residents an alternative to waiting at the Ipswich Hospital.

The major $64 million redevelopment at St Andrew's Ipswich Private Hospital is in full swing, although the rain may have slowed things down.

Hospital CEO Chris Went said the new emergency department would not open until the everything else was finished, to ensure top quality care.

Construction is still on track for the new building to be finished by May with the rest to open in September.

When the building is finished, the hospital will move into that area so renovations can be carried out in the existing building.

Ms Went said the inclusion of an Intensive Care Unit meant the hospital would be able to offer patients complete care.

St Andrew's opened in 1909 and has been growing since. The facility underwent a significant renovation in 2011 but had been consistently at capacity.

When finished, the hospital will have doubled the number of available beds, boast a new intensive care unit, to support the emergency centre, and expanding surgical services with the addition of two new operating theatres.

A dedicated gymnasium will increase rehabilitation services and a new multi-deck car park will also be built along with an expanded reception area and retail support space.

The redevelopment project will create 300 new jobs.

