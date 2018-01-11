New hope for delayed luxury CBD apartments

Plans for Ellenborough Towers before Ipswich City Council could still go ahead despite a looming deadline.

DEVELOPERS behind a delayed $40 million luxury apartment building in Ipswich CBD are trying to save the plan from ruin.

It has been four years since Ipswich City Council approved a development application for Ellenborough Towers but nothing has been built at the site despite an estimated completion date of late last year. Consultants Pegg Group this week lodged an application to extend the approval period after the original application was approved in January 2014 with a relevancy period of four years.

Submitted on January 9, only days before the approval was due to expire, the application reads Ipswich Development (QLD) Pty Ltd owns the property at 13-17 Ellenborough St and 3 West St which backs onto the site. Development applications can be extended for up to four years.

Grand plans for Ellenborough Towers, compromising of two residential towers, 108 apartments and retail space with cafes, a wine bar and fresh food markets were revealed in November 2014 and expected to be finished by late last year.

Construction of the apartment building, which was supposed to revolutionise the residential unit market in Ipswich, was planned to begin in mid 2015 with a completion deadline of 18 to 24 months.

The developer is unable to be contacted and the Ellenborough Towers website is inactive although a sales office with a sign reading 'now selling' is still in place at the site.

Pegg Group was contacted for comment.

Design and master plan architects Matrix Property Consultants, who drew the original plans before the council, are no longer in partnership with the developer.