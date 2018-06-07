NEW HOMES: The most booming Ipswich suburbs

ALMOST 3300 new homes were built in Ipswich in 12 months.

Most of those were in the state's fastest growing suburb Redbank Plains, where 127 new homes were built in the three months between December and March.

The figures come from the council's latest Planning and Development report which also shows the city's population is up to more than 210,000 people.

New Springfield suburb Spring Mountain had the highest growth rate by percentage - 155% - with 62 new homes built between December and March.

Residential development is booming in Ipswich, fuelled by demand for housing in south-east Queensland.

With prices maintaining an affordable level, compared to Brisbane, buyers, investors and developers are pouring cash into the city.

The latest REIQ report shows the average cost of a home in Ipswich is about $340,000. That's compared to Greater Brisbane where buyers are forking out about $520,000 for a home.

But prices are on the up across some suburbs and the massive boom in Redbank Plains has one Ipswich agent tipping a drop in rental prices.

Boettcher Realty owner Darren Boettcher expects sale prices to continue climbing.

"It will start getting out of hand in about three years," Mr Boettcher said.

"By then, the median price will be about $400,000 to $450,000 and some people might find themselves locked out of the market."

Over the past five years, sale prices in Brookwater have jumped 41.5%, to an average price of $520,000 up from $367,500.

Meanwhile, the boom in Redbank Plains will likely trigger a drop in rent costs with an oversupply of property on the market, Mr Boettcher said.

"There's an oversupply," Mr Boettcher told the QT, last month.

"A lot of new properties are being built, which is great for Ipswich and great for first-home owners, but investors and landlords need to be aware the rental asking price will come down."

Where the most homes are being built

(between December and March)